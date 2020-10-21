Norman Veterans Center hiring licensed practical nurses

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As many Americans search for jobs, a local veterans center announced that it is hiring.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is looking to hire qualified licensed practical nurses to care for veterans at the Norman Veterans Center.

To apply, send an updated resume to angela.peters3@va.gov.

