NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters in Norman approved a proposition that would improve funding for the city’s water system.

On Tuesday, Norman residents headed to the polls to approve of the proposition. It passed with 56% of the vote.

The proposition would provide funding for waterline replacement, groundwater disinfection, lead and copper line mandates, and general water service operations.

Organizers say average utility customers will see an increase of $5.45 or less on their bills.

“Quality water and reliable infrastructure are vital to the health and safety of a community,” said City of Norman Utilities Director Chris Mattingly.

Officials say the rate would only affect those using the public water system and would not impact those using well water.

Under the City Charter, utility rates for the City of Norman can only be changed by public vote. The last change was seen in 2015.