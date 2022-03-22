NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to the family, you won’t want to miss a special event in Norman.

Norman Animal Welfare is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for a ‘Tour For Life 2022’ event.

Through Saturday, March 26, adoption fees will be waived for approved adopters for all animals at the Norman Adoption Center.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

On the first day of the event, organizers say 11 animals found forever homes.

For more information, visit the Norman Animal Welfare website.