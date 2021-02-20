Norman water storage tanks back to near normal operating levels thanks to resident conservation efforts

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman’s water storage tanks have returned to near normal operating levels, and city officials are giving credit to community members.

Norman residents’ water conservation efforts restored storage tank levels, according to a City of Norman news release.

“City water officials thank residents for their cooperation during the system recovery,” the news release states.

Freezing temperatures on Thursday afternoon caused a pipe to burst at the city’s water treatment plant and damaged treatment process components.

The damage resulted in a system outage that lasted 11 hours, causing low water pressure while water was supplied from city well fields and water tanks, according to the news release.

Norman residents responded to the outage by reducing water usage from 16.2 million gallons a day on Wednesday to 14.7 million gallons a day on Friday, allowing water storage tanks to refill faster than anticipated.

“While normal water use may resume, customers are encouraged to remain water wise as the potential for water line breaks continues as pipes thaw around town,” the news release states.