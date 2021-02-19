Norman Water Treatment Plant up and running after emergency repairs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

City of Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman’s Water Treatment Plan is up and running again thanks to emergency repairs.

The City of Norman issued a news release late Thursday night, stating that the plant is running again after freezing temperatures caused a pipe to burst and damaged water treatment process components.

“Residents are asked to continue to conserve water as pressure is restored over the next 12 hours,” the news release states.

Residents are advised to use water wisely and protect their water lines by doing the following:

  • Leave your cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate.
  • Consider only dripping indoor faucets that are on exterior walls. If you don’t have indoor exterior faucets, drip internal faucets to keep water flowing.
  • Do not try to use open flames or boiling water to thaw pipes.
  • Know where your water shutoff is in case of an emergency.
  • Please help your neighbors by using water efficiently.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter