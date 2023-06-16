NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Details have been released in new court documents on a February 7 near-fatal crash in Central Norman.

Norman officials put out a $100,000 felony arrest warrant for 41-year-old Sara Melissa Polston for a crash at the intersection of Lahoma and Acres.

Investigators say 20-year-old Micaela Borrego was making a legal turn at the intersection on that day before Polston crashed into her and sent Borrego to the hospital.

The latest on the affidavit alleges Polston was late to pick up her kids at the time but still went to pick up alcohol nearby at a store.

The documents detail Polston allegedly driving up to 66 mph in a 25 mph zone.

It then alleges Polston had driven through four stop signs throughout the neighborhoods. Eventually, the fourth stop sign would be where Borrego would be where a crash would occur.

Both Polston and Borrego were rushed to the hospital.

There, officials tested Polston’s blood alcohol content and found that it was allegedly around 0.158% which is nearly twice the legal limit. The documents allege that Polston also had marijuana in her system.

Borrego’s family says they are doing everything they can to help her but she is unable to do just about anything on her own since the crash.

Polston has since turned herself in and bonded out, authorities tell News 4.