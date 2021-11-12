Norman woman fed up with her apartment complex after alleged bathtub and toilet sewage issues

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Jessica Sewell says her apartment complex is giving her headaches since she moved in during the summer.

Sewell claims her bathtub and toilet have overflowed with raw sewage 18 times.

She lives in the Sooner Court Apartments.

“The bathtub was completely full and overflowing and the toilet was overflowing,” she said of one incident. “It was disgusting. There were feces, bits of what looked like paper towel coming out and it was just all over the floor.”

Sewell expressed the issue has completely wrecked her lifestyle.

“I didn’t want to have anyone over,” she said. “Even right now with several candles, it still smells like sewage and my apartment smells like a porta potty.”

The pictures and videos she shared with KFOR show her bathtub filled up with brown sewage water and thick sludge backing up in her toilet.

Sewell said whenever the complex’s maintenance has come and do a repair, it would always happen again.

“Most recently, I went nine days without a working bathroom,” she shared.

During that time, she was using the bathroom at a gas station down the street and showering at a friend’s place.

Last week, she said sewage overflow into her hallway took her to the hospital.

“I slipped and I fell and I hit my head and ended up in the ambulance,” she said, showing KFOR a medical record in which she was diagnosed with a head injury for a fall. “You can’t even feel safe in your apartment.

Sewell said she has lost complete faith in apartment management, telling KFOR several others are going through similar sewage issues. She is planning to move out as soon as she can find another apartment.

KFOR spoke with a few tenants Thursday and took their complaints to the Sooner Court management.

They said they hired some plumbers last week and the issue was found to be a grease back up in the plumbing system.

The management, who said they’ve only operated the apartments since July, explained that the plumbing system is old and that they’ve been working to fix the problem since they took over.

They report the sewage problems are now resolved.