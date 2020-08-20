Norman woman to go to trial for allegedly murdering 2-year-old child by allowing abuse that led to death

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cleveland County judge has found enough evidence for an Oklahoma mother accused of murder to go to trial.

The judge made his decision during a preliminary hearing at the Cleveland County Courthouse on Thursday.

This comes seven months after Rebecca Houge’s two-year-old son Jeremiah Johnson was found unresponsive inside his Norman home.

A number of injuries were later identified at the hospital.

Police identified Hogue’s boyfriend – Chrisopher Trent – as a suspect and began a statewide search.

That night, Trent’s vehicle was found parked at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. Trent’s body was later found hanging from a tree.

Then last month, Hogue was charged with murder in connection to the child’s death.

During Thursday’s preliminary hearing, Hogue’s mother testified, saying she regularly babysat Johnson and was around Hogue and Trent.

She said she had previously seen Trent swat at the child’s hand and told him not to do that.

She also said she and Hogue never physically punished Johnson.

Hogue’s mother told a prosecutor, “Since they can’t do anything to Chris, they’re trying to throw my daughter under the bus. They don’t know her like I do.”

Norman officers who responded to Hogue’s 911 call also took the stand, detailing their recollection of the day.

One officer said Hogue had asked for help.

He said Hogue told him that the child had been acting strange for a few days and even threw up.

A prosecutor also said Hogue had researched signs of child abuse.

Hogue has been charged with one count of first-degree murder by permitting child abuse in connection with her son’s murder.

She’s being held on a $1 million bond.

