North Carolina woman says security company told her to contact Oklahoma woman herself after receiving her home footage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A North Carolina woman claims she’s receiving an Oklahoma City Blue by ADT customer’s security camera footage, and when she tried to correct the problem through the company, ADT told her she had to contact the OKC woman herself.

“I don’t know this lady from the scratch on the wall,” said Kelsey Wade of North Carolina. “I see everything about her.”

Wade and Myeisha Thompson finally met face-to-face over zoom on Monday, after Wade said she’d received hundreds of security camera footage of Thompson over the past month.

“I had notifications of you living your everyday life,” said Wade to Thompson.

Thompson said she’s a Blue by ADT customer. The security cameras in her home are only set to start rolling when the alarms on her door or window are triggered.

Thompson and Wade’s email addresses contain the same names, but the order of the names are swapped.

“I knew when you walked in your house. I knew when you walked out of your house, when you were in your kitchen,” Wade said. “It was ridiculous.”

Wade said she started receiving hundreds of indecent and private security videos of Thompson and her 3-year-old granddaughter shortly after Thompson purchased the system.

“When I saw baby girl, I’m like ‘Hold up. We ain’t scamming with kids no more,” said Wade. “If we can stop one scammer it helps.”

To fix the issue, Wade reached called ADT multiple times.

“They have me on recording three times telling them ‘I don’t even have service with you guys, can you let her know?’ And they told me to find you myself,” said Wade to Thompson. “That’s exactly what the young lady said. ‘Maybe she has a Facebook.'”

The concerned mother in a few states away said she found Myeisha’s correct email address on one of the emails incorrectly sent to Wade.

Thompson discovered Wade was contacting ADT about this issue at the same time Thompson was trying to fix a problem with her security cameras rolling even when the alarms were not triggered.

“What bothers me is that fact that you could see in your email what my email was and you were still receiving my emails.” said Thompson. “That’s what bothers me.”

Last week, Thompson and News 4 reached out to ADT. The media representative thanked News 4 for alerting the company of the situation and said they would investigate.

Thompson said ADT still has not reached out to her.

“They haven’t tried to rectify the situation at all. You don’t know my name or my number, but you never fail to send me something saying ‘your payment is due,'” said Thompson.

News 4 reached out to ADT to learn if the company has found any information of this incident. So far, News 4 has not received a response.

“How can someone in another state care more about my safety than the company I’m paying to care about my safety?” asked Thompson.

Now Thompson and Wade are thankful the videos did not end up in the wrong hands.

“God forbid Myeisha’s house is being robbed, what would I do with the notifications?” asked Wade.

“What if you were a burglar and decided to come to Oklahoma,” Thompson asked Wade. “All you’d have to do is download the app and cut the system.”

Right after News 4 arrived at Thompson’s residence, she received a phone call from a law firm agreeing to take on her case.

Thompson also said the Department of Labor has also reached out to her.

Wade said she’s willing to stick with Thompson through every step. “All she had to be was the wrong person,” said Thompson about Wade. “There’s good people in this world.”