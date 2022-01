OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – All northbound lanes of Broadway Extension were closed Monday during the evening rush hour after a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross the highway.

Officials say the incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 122nd St. exit.

Officials say the woman was attempting to cross the highway when she was hit.

As of 7:30 p.m., northbound Broadway Extension is still closed.

No other information is available at this time.