UPDATE @ 5:30 P.M.

All lanes of I-35 near Hwy 74 are now open following a crash at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to ODOT.

UPDATE @ 5:00 P.M.

The I-35 north and southbound lanes between Hwy 74 and Hwy 9W have been narrowed to one lane in each direction.

ODOT says drivers can continue to detour at Hwy 9W to the north and Hwy 74 to the south.

UPDATE @ 3:30 P.M.

ODOT says the left lane of southbound I-35 between Hwy 74 and Hwy 9W is now closed in addition to the northbound lanes.

ORIGINAL STORY

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says all northbound lanes of I-35 between Highway 74 and Highway 9 West have been closed due to a crash as of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to ODOT, crews estimate the closure will last several hours as they work to clear the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route or expect major delays in the area.

ODOT says drivers can detour at Hwy 9W to the north and Hwy 74 to the south.