PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a busy interstate has been narrowed to one lane due to a disabled vehicle.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane between Johnson Ave., north of Purcell and Ladd Rd. near Goldsby in McClain County.

Crews say the lane closure is due to a disabled vehicle.

Right now, crews are working to clear the area, but stress that traffic may be impacted through 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.