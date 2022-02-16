OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on finances as well as mental health in a way many may not have experienced before – but there are local resources if you’re in need of help.

That includes a place whose door is open to anyone who finds themselves in a time of need.

“I was incarcerated in 1970,” said Charles Buckaloo. “I had done about 43 years. In 1973 when McAlester Penitentiary was burnt, took over and burnt down, well, I was one of the ringleaders so that’s how far back I go, you know.”

When Charles Buckaloo’s prison sentence ended in 2014 – he stepped outside to a brand new world.

“When I first got out, there’s a little girl, she’s about five, six years old, and I got a phone I didn’t know how to use,” Buckaloo recalled. “She says, ‘Well, let me show you how.’ She said ‘God, you’re stupid.’ I told her, ‘No, sweetheart, I’m ignorant. There’s a difference. But I do feel kind of stupid.'”

It’s a familiar and often helpless feeling felt by many facing hurdles like incarceration, drug abuse and mental illness.

But hope is found at the Lottie House in Oklahoma City.

“They helped me get my clothes,” Buckaloo said. “They got my birth certificate for me and I’m waiting now for my I.D. so I can get my Social Security card. Three apartments have accepted me, and I’m on the waiting list.”

“But we can also help people to get connected with other resources of support and apply for resources and get all kinds of connections,” said Melissa Miskovsky, Lottie House Program Manager.

Those connections – often formed at Lottie House with folks who were once in their shoes.

“I lost a long time job and suffered with my mental health and kind of looking for some place to be fully myself,” said employee Bianca Thompson. “It’s been amazing to watch people grow and be part of it.”

At Lottie House – folks can drop in for help in their time of need.

“The most important thing about the Lottie House is meeting people where they’re at,” Miskovsky said.

The mission is help them find a second chance they may have thought wasn’t possible.

“For most of my life, I’ve been surrounded by so much hatred, so much anger,” Buckaloo said. “So when I get out here where there’s a little bit of love I don’t know how to handle that. You know, it’s amazing.”

Lottie House is located at 1311 North Lottie Avenue in Oklahoma City and is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can reach them at 405-600-3074.