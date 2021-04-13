Northeast Oklahoma City preparing for opening of new grocery store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in northeast Oklahoma City are one step closer to having a full-service grocery store in the area.

It’s been almost two years since the last grocery store closed its doors in northeast Oklahoma City.

Once that grocery store closed in 2019, residents were left in a food desert as they struggled to find fresh produce to feed their families.

As community began planning for the future, Homeland worked with RestoreOKC to formulate a plan for a public-private partnership that would allow them to co-operate a grocery store at N.E. 23rd and Rhode Island.

Since a plan was formed, churches, neighborhood associations, and other organizations raised more than $1.3 million to build a new grocery store.

“We are thrilled to see our public-private partnership with Restore OKC come to life. We have an opportunity here to serve our community in a deeper way and make an impact on food security and this store is a great way to do that,” says Marc Jones, CEO and president of Homeland. “This is an important project for our employee owners and we are proud to work hand in hand with the community to make it a reality.”

Now, it seems that residents in northeast Oklahoma City will soon be able to shop at the city’s newest grocery store.

The Market at Eastpoint, a 6,800-square-foot full-service grocery store, is scheduled to have its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, April 21 at 9 a.m. at 1708 N.E. 23rd St.

“We are beyond grateful for the ingenuity and flexibility that the entire Homeland team has brought into this entire process. Marc Jones’ leadership has been pivotal and we are humbled by the willingness that Homeland’s entire team has shown to absorb the extra work that comes along with anything new. We know that they didn’t have to, but they chose to do it anyway and we are so excited about what it means for this project and what it hopefully means for public-private partnerships both now and in the future,” said RestoreOKC Director, Caylee Dodson.

The Market at Eastpoint will include an array of fresh offerings such as organic fruits and vegetables grown on RestoreOKC’s 5-acre Urban Farm, which is currently led by 18 high school students from the northeast Oklahoma City community.

Additionally, the Eastside Eatery will have fresh baked breads and ready-to-eat hot foods prepared by community chef and leader, Brandi Jones of the former Family Affair Restaurant.

In addition to bringing fresh food and produce to the area, it will also bring 30 to 40 jobs to the community.

The Market at Eastpoint will also host a Family Day on Saturday, April 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.