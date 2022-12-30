OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

“The victims here are acquainted with other people involved,” said Isaac Goodman with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “We do believe there were shots fired in both directions.”

Goodman also said they don’t think this shootout was a random act – either with the victims and suspects knowing one another.

“At this point, I don’t know the motive of the shooting,” he said.

It all started in the parking lot of a gas station near NE 63rd Street and Post Road.

Image KFOR.

“It was an employee of the convenience store that called and said ‘multiple shots were fired in the parking lot – we’ve locked our doors, were hiding inside, waiting for help,’” Goodman said.

However, it wouldn’t end at that location.

Officers immediately responded, but as one was headed to the scene, they came across a truck that almost hit them head on.

“He turned around to stop that truck,” Goodman said. “It turned out that was two victims that were shot at the scene by the convenience store. They were trying to get to the hospital themselves.”

The two adult male victims stopped at a Braum’s about 5 miles from the gas station.

Image KFOR.

Officers rendered aid there before an ambulance took them to the hospital.

MSgt. Gary Knight says 30-year-old Tarell Smith has been arrested on two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

They are also trying to determine why the shooting happened and how exactly that the victims and suspects knew each other.