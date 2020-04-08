Live Now
Northeast Oklahoma City to give away free produce, meat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Meat and produce will be given away for free thanks to two churches and community donations.

In all, around $15,000 in food and money were donated to this produce giveaway.

Organizers say the giveaway will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Greater New Zion Baptist Church.

The first 200 families to drive through the parking lot will get the food.

Organizers say they will also deliver 25 bags to senior citizens who can’t get out of the house.

“It speaks volumes because of the food insecurity that’s already in place and now with the pandemic that’s happening and physically distancing for our communities and folks not being able to go to the grocery store in groups,” Councilwoman Nikki Nice, City of Oklahoma City Ward 7, said.

