Oklahoma City, Okla. (KFOR) — Marilyn Long believes that her “season is up” at Northeast Resource Center.

“It has been tough keeping the bills on, its been tough getting volunteers to help,” said Long, Director of Northeast Resource Center.

After decades working with marginalized communities Long is shutting down her non profit charity.

“I didn’t feel that god wanted me to be so stressed that I wasn’t be able to see the goodness of him,” said Long

There was nothing that Long wouldn’t do for those in need.

“I do Christmas. I do Thanksgiving. We do the free lunch. You wash for the community twice a year,” explained Long.

She said although it hasn’t been easy, it’s something she does not take lightly.

“You worry about your clients, I take them on my heart, I take them home, ” said Long.

Even though times are changing, Long said she knows god has something bigger planned.

“My season was up but it’s not for me to go home and sit, I know that he’s got something better and glorious for me to do,” added Long.

Thursday will be the last day that the resource center will be open offering their traditional daily meal.