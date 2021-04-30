Northern Oklahoma College faculty member arrested

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – A faculty member at an Oklahoma college has been taken into custody following a police investigation.

On April 28, administrators at Northern Oklahoma College became aware of allegations against a theatre faculty member on the Tonkawa campus.

Officials with the Tonkawa Police Department say Anthony Luetkenhaus was arrested for a sexual complaint on Thursday afternoon.

As a result, he was suspended from his position at the college.

“The safety of our college community is among our highest priorities,” said Northern Oklahoma College President Cheryl Evans.

The investigation is ongoing, so no other information is being released.