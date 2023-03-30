OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s a small chance Oklahoma could experience a dazzling display in the sky this week.

According to officials, Oklahoma may have a the opportunity to see Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, this week after they were recently seen near the Texas panhandle.

Scientists say a strong solar storm created a giant hole on the surface of the sun which is responsible for this beautiful light show.

According to NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, a severe geomagnetic storm was detected for March 24, 2023. The storm was rated G4 out of G5 which is said to be the reason for Aurora Borealis is visible in areas like Oklahoma.

Although the chance is small, you may want to keep an eye out just in case you see something amazing.