Northern portion of Kickapoo Turnpike to open to drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a matter of days, drivers will be able to travel on a new section of the Kickapoo Turnpike.

“The completion of this portion of the turnpike represents our effort and determination to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state in all areas,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “As more people decide to make Oklahoma their home, we are building an infrastructure that can support every Oklahoman – resident or visitor – and the opening of this portion of the Kickapoo Turnpike is an achievement towards that need.”

The Kickapoo Turnpike is a 21-mile connection between I-40 and I-44/Turner Turnpike, which officials say will help eliminate a portion of Oklahoma City’s traffic congestion.

It also is expected to improve travel from Oklahoma City and Tulsa, allowing Oklahomans to arrive safely to their destinations.

“Our number one priority has been to improve the safety and security of travelers,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said. “This turnpike goes far and beyond laying concrete and installing traffic signs. It signifies a safe, convenient route to travel between Oklahoma’s two largest cities, empowering Oklahomans to thrive.”

The northern portion of the Kickapoo Turnpike is set to open on Tuesday, Oct. 13. following a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony, set for 11 a.m.

LATEST STORIES: