Northwest Oklahoma City standoff ends with arrest of man allegedly threatening family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his own family with a gun, then barricading himself in a northwest Oklahoma City home he was staying in as their guest.

Police were called to the 6300 block of NW 160th at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said it started when the man was in the car with an adult male family member driving to the house.

“While they were driving over there, he showed a firearm and made threats towards the driver of the vehicle,” said Oklahoma City Police Lt. Isaac Goodman.

When they got to the home, the man went inside with other family members. Soon after, police responded and were able to get everyone out of the house except for the suspect.

They also evacuated nearby homes.

“They need to leave their home temporarily because if someone fires shots, whether it’s the officers or the suspect, they want to make sure that nobody is in the path of harm,” Lt. Goodman said.

The tactical team and a negotiator were called in.

After a nearly four-hour standoff, the suspect surrendered without a fight.

Police have not yet said what triggered the incident.

The suspect was arrested on complaint of threatening acts of violence.

“Basically for that felony charge of threatening acts of violence, you have to say what you’re going to do and have the ability to carry it out,” Lt. Goodman said. “So if he said he’s going to do something with a gun and shows that he has one, that meets it.”