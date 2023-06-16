YUKON, Okla. (KFOR)- A Yukon woman found herself in sheer panic after her key fob unlocked a stranger’s vehicle this week.

Erin Thompson said she made a fairly quick trip to Target for a couple of items. She guesstimates she was inside for no more than 10 minutes.

Once out of the store, she clicked the unlock button on her 2017 Ford Explorer key fob.

‘I watched the lights blink and just got into what I thought was my vehicle. Same make, same model, color, everything,” said Thompson.

When she hopped in the car she saw the mints she left in the center console, fully believing she was in her own vehicle.

She then questioned the driver’s seat position, thinking to herself the seat was adjusted differently than where she had it prior to her Target trip.

“‘Did somebody get in my car while I was in there?’ And then I was like, ‘No, I got in someone else’s car.’ I was so panicked. I jumped out real quick and left the groceries I had just purchased in the seat. And so I got in my vehicle. I even tried to use my fob to lock theirs back up,” explained Thompson.

She felt a sense of “wrongfulness” being in another person’s car.

“It’s like walking into someone’s house thinking it’s yours and then when you realize it’s not, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m not supposed to be here,'” stated Thompson.

Thompson has since posted to social media about the incident in hopes of finding the other driver, but she hasn’t had any luck.

“I didn’t want somebody thinking they were going crazy. Like, ‘Where did this come from?’ So I just thought, if they happen to be on ‘Yukon Happenings’, I wanted them to know, like, you’re not crazy. I didn’t go through your stuff or take anything,” said Thompson.

The unlucky accident for Thompson isn’t that unusual, according to Dent Source LLC Owner, Michael Caraker.

“It’s not as common as it used to be, but up to the nineties [vehicle models], it was pretty common. Even the early 2000s [vehicle models] it was common,” added Caraker.

Caraker’s grandmother was even faced with the same situation in the early 2000s.

“She comes out of Craft Foods over here, gets into a nice maroon van, drives home and gets to the driveway, looks back and has a child seat back there. This is my grandma, about 75, 80 years old. So she drives back up to the Crest, waits on the gentleman to come out and sure enough, they both had the same identical vehicles,” explained Caraker.

In Caraker’s time working with vehicles, he said he has only seen something like that happen twice.

With newer models like Thompson’s, Caraker said manufacturers are trying to mitigate incidents like hers from happening.

“It’s starting to be less likely because all these keys now have a computer chip in them. In 1996, Ford started introducing key chips or chips in their keys, and that’s one of the things they started to use to prevent this stuff,” said Caraker. “Nissan makes about 3,500 different keys for their vehicles. That’s different keys. But if they’re selling a million makes, a million models per year, just do the division on that. The likelihood of that happening today is is one in a million probably.”

Unfortunately, Caraker said there is nothing a driver can do to prevent it from happening.

“There’s not a suggestion for that. The manufacturers are always trying to prevent that,” added Caraker.

Thompson told KFOR it’s a bit scary to know someone may have a key fob that unlocks her vehicle.

“I don’t keep anything of value in the car or anything worth taking, so if they did go in there, they’re going to find there’s nothing to take or anything. But it’s a little unnerving to think that somebody could just get into your vehicle without you ever knowing, you know, and like the person’s vehicle I got into, they never would’ve known it had happened if I didn’t leave those groceries there,” said Thompson.

She urges drivers to be aware and pay attention moving forward.