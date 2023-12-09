OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A survey conducted by the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration shows over 100 school districts have yet to receive final approval from the State Department of Education on federal program funding.

“We need to really assess, you know, what’s going on in schools,” said Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Executive Director, Pam Deering.

The survey was issued last month and 184 school districts responded.

The focus of the survey was to identify application and claim statuses in Title Program Grants and ESSER III.

The federal government has issued three rounds of relief funding to states in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent allocation, created by the American Rescue Plan and referred to as ARP ESSER III, is the largest to date with $1.5 billion available to Oklahoma school districts.

Title Program funding covers improving basic programs, prevention and intervention programs for students, student support, and more.

Oklahoma schools are getting $224,661,041 in Title 1 Part A funding. That’s a $12M increase from last year’s numbers.

Question 1: Have you had FY24 federal program grant (ESSER and Title programs) applications that have received final approval?

45% of districts who responded claim to have some grants that have received final approval. The other 55% say they have no grants that have received final approval.

Sample of comments received from school districts who responded:

Districts commented the application process was particularly frustrating and slow this year. Even those who now have final approval for some applications expressed the same frustration.

Comments ranged up to six weeks with no response, applications not reviewed. One district received a comment that simply said “HVAC” with no indication of what should be corrected.

It seems that each of the applications are reviewed by three reviewers. The final review on all applications seems to be going through one person. Since each district has six to 10 applications, all going through one person is not efficient.

Oklahoma State Department of Education Director of Communications Dan Isett told KFOR as of December 7, 93% of all Consolidated Applications for Title funds are in either “final approved” or “pre-approved” status. 47% of all applications have been final approved.

“46% are in ‘pre-approved’ status, meaning that these applications have been through the first round of review and are awaiting either the second review or final approval,” added Isett.

Question 2: Have you had FY24 federal program formula grant (ESSER and Title programs) applications that have been denied?

72% of districts who responded claim they have applications that have been denied. The other 28% have no application that has been denied.

Sample of comments received from school districts who responded:

District has waited over a month for a “corrected” application to be reviewed again.

The guidance given to one district is found to be completely different than what another district was told.

Items that have been approved for 20+ years in Title I are being rejected.

“OSDE does not and cannot deny federal program grants to school districts, and claims can only be paid once the school district has submitted an acceptable application, the application has been reviewed, and the district has submitted a claim,” said Isett.

Question 3: Have you had FY24 federal program formula grant (ESSER and Title

programs) claims that have been paid?

28% of districts who responded reported having at least one claim that has been paid. The other 72% say they have zero claims that have been paid.

Sample of comments received from school districts who responded:

My claim has been sitting for several weeks without being opened by the OSDE.

No claims have been paid to our district because we can’t even get an application approved in order to file a claim.

We are going on months now of not being able to file a claim because the applications are not approved, back and forth for months.

Question 4: Have you had FY24 federal program grant (ESSER and Title programs)

claims that have been returned?

24% of districts who responded say they’ve had claims returned. The other 76% report having no claims returned. 72% of that have allegedly not been allowed to file a claim due to the application not being approved.

Sample of comments received from school districts who responded:

Many districts expressed having claims returned for documentation that had never been required to be attached to a claim before.

My claims were returned to change the coding on some items that have been purchased using the same codes for 10 years. In one case, the change was made, and it was sent back to be changed again.

Claims and applications returned because of a problem in SPR which took forever to resolve. Now SPR is fixed, but no one has reviewed the application or claim to push it on through.

Question 5: Are you in a position that requires issuing non-payable warrants to cover

federally funded staff salaries?

4% of districts who responded say yes while the remaining 96% answered no.

Question 6: If you answered ‘No’ to question 5, is issuing a non-payable warrant a

future possibility for you if FY24 federal programs and ESSER claims are unpaid?

67% of districts who responded answered no while 33% said yes.

Sample of comments received from school districts who responded:

One district mentioned having to use non-payable warrants as early as December for federally funded employees.

Question 7: Have you experienced any unusual delays in payments or correspondence from OSDE? Or have received conflicting information from the OSDE on your federal grants?

67% of districts answered yes. The other 33% said no.

Sample of comments received from school districts who responded:

It has been difficult to navigate this school year. There are individuals who are very willing to assist at the state level, but some of our angst has been due to staff turnover at the state level.

We have experienced extreme delays up to a month without even answering emails. This is very frustrating because we are always expected to meet deadlines or we received points on the risk assessment. But these delays – it affects our funding.

The primary issue is the lack of staff or changes to staff. Those working in federal programs are trying their best, but when one person is covering the workload for five people, the process is not going to go fast.

“We’ve been hearing for a few months the concerns about schools and their frustrations with their Title One of their federal programs. We listened and we’re going, ‘Okay, what can we do?’ And the frustrations continue to grow and grow,” said Deering.

Deering said Oklahoma legislators requested CCOSA conduct the survey.

“It is not surprising that the most liberal education group only polled a third of [local educational agencies], presumably the most left-leaning. Regardless, their snapshot of data does not come close to encompassing the entirety of the state and must be recognized as such,” said Isett. “Superintendent Walters is focused on transparency and accountability in our schools, especially the efficient, effective use of taxpayer dollars. To that end, OSDE adopted a multi-tiered system of application review for the 2023-2024 school year to carefully analyze every dollar of taxpayer money being spent in our schools. We are scrutinizing spending on wasteful programs that include material like DEI and radical gender theory to fully focus taxpayer resources on student academic outcomes.”

News 4 sent Deering OSDE’s statement to which she responded the survey was never meant to be political, but just business.

“That would be our goal, that schools just get paid and that kids, you know, continue to be served as we want them to be,” added Deering.

Deering said the 184 school districts who responded to the survey are widespread, not just in the metro or rural.

CCOSA plans to follow up with school districts again in January.