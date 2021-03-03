‘Not Your Average Joe’ coffee shop hosting grand opening in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular coffee shop that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities has opened its second location in the Sooner State.

Not Your Average Joe opened its first location in Oklahoma City’s Midtown and became a success with its great-tasting coffee and its employees, who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We created our own word recently, ‘accept-tional,’ which means to include people of all

abilities,” Executive Director Tim Herbel said. “Our society teaches that to be exceptional, you have to be exclusive. We believe, however, that to be exceptional, you have to be inclusive. Be accept-ional to be exceptional. We hope the Norman community will join us soon for an exceptional cup of coffee

served by even better people.”

Now, it is opening its second location in Norman.

The new location, at 1001 Elm Avenue, will host a grand opening and celebration on March 5 and March 6.

“I love getting to know my teammates and making coffee. It’s fun. I learn responsibility and earn

my own money,” Murielle Miles, a Norman employee, said. “Come [to Not Your Average Joe] because it’s awesome and you will meet amazing people.”

Saturday’s events include live music, gourmet foods, and an opportunity to win free coffee for a year.

Officials say they plan to open a third location this spring inside of Homeland at May and Britton in Oklahoma City.