OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular bakery that serves up sweet treats is celebrating its 25th birthday with a big giveaway.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th birthday on Sept. 1 at all locations across North America.

Organizers say the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake.

Also, the company is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company.

Officials say 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Customers can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean.

To enter, and for complete contest rules, click here.