“Nothing ever gets done,” Choctaw-Nicoma Park parents react after complaint dismissed against Oklahoma bus driver accused of assault

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Choctaw parents are stepping forward with their stories after the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District investigated an accusation that a bus driver assaulted a student. They say they have been filing complaints against this driver and school officials have done nothing about it.

One mother made a Facebook post yesterday about the recent alleged incident. There are now over 200 comments, many with other parents saying their children have experienced the same thing.

Choctaw police chief Kelly Marshall told News4 how the department got involved.

“I just overheard the call come out over the radio that a parent was at the bus barn and had reported that her child had said he was assaulted by a bus driver,” Marshall said. “The officer did look at the video yesterday say that the bus driver went back and separated two children but did not see that there was anything that was concerning initially.”

KFOR reached out to the school district asking to view footage from the bus and wanting to speak to the bus driver. The superintendent sending back a message saying they have “completed a thorough investigation” and that “the video evidence does not support these allegations.”

But Seward says there have been problems before this allegation.

“Other parents in my neighborhood have said they’ve had issues with this bus driver before and nothing ever gets done,” Seward said.

Some parents not wanting to appear on camera have sent News4 messages on Facebook about the driver.

One saying, “We have called and complained to the school’s transportation department in the past and nothing was ever done.”

Another echoing the same point on a past incident, saying, “She was an older lady who yelled at this kids and my child was afraid to ride the bus. I called to complain and nothing was done.”

The mother who made the post, Mikah Seward, has a son in Choctaw Elementary School. She said her son wasn’t directly involved in the alleged incident, but he’s now afraid of getting back on the bus.

“He was crying really hard I was driving away he was chasing my car down from the bus stop,” Seward said. “Those big emotions usually don’t come out of nowhere.”

Seward made the post after her son got home from school earlier this week.

“All the kids got off the bus yesterday and were immediately going to their parents saying oh my God the bus driver hit someone and yelled at someone,” Seward said.

Multiple parents have since reached out to News 4 saying they’ve been issuing formal complaints with the district’s transportation department.

One mother sending a Facebook message they’ve already made three complaints, another saying she made one 2 years ago and a third 6 years ago.

Although we could not confirm the driver’s name, all messages described an older woman on bus route 35.

Other parents have complained their children were being dropped off far away from their home.

One parent sent a message saying after the driver passed her son’s house, she dropped him off at a nearby store.

“She stopped in front of the entrance to the CVS and opened the door and he got out in the parking lot,” the message read, pointing out their actual stop was the intersection by their house. “The CVS is about 4 houses away from ours, but it’s on NE 23rd which is a busy street. My husband was home at the time and was on the front porch and started walking towards the business because my son was scared and didn’t want to walk on the street due to traffic.”

When we spoke with the transportation department, one representative said it’s standard procedure that children are dropped off less than half a mile away from their home. When we asked for a specific distance, we were redirected to the superintendent.

KFOR has since asked for a comment from both the transportation department and the superintendent’s office responding to these parents’ past claims and have not received an answer.