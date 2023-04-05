CUSTER, Okla. (KFOR) – A wildfire near Weatherford burned through at least three miles of land on Tuesday.

“This whole thing was just ablaze,” said Vernon Thomas, who lives in the area. “I’ve never seen nothing like it.”

Weatherford’s Fire Chief, Mike Karlin, told KFOR the flames started around 11:45 a.m.

“The fire started earlier on Interstate 40, at approximately 74 mile marker,” said Karlin. “The fire spread to the neighboring pastures.”

He said they’re still not sure what sparked the fire, but Tuesday’s weather conditions only added fuel to it.

“It’s horrible conditions where, you know, we’ve got 40 to 60 mile an hour wind gusts. Temperatures are up. The humidity is way down. Challenging terrain that we have here,” said Karlin.

David Cleek said he spotted a massive cloud of smoke from his business in town Tuesday afternoon. He said he rushed home to find the blaze nearing his property line.

Image courtesy KFOR, Weatherford

“You think it’s never going to happen to you and when it does, it’ll shake you up,” said Cleek. “At one point, we were evacuating our house, getting, you know, valuables out and to leave.”

Cleek told KFOR he couldn’t be more thankful for the fire crews’ heroics.

“They put their lives on the line for our homes. We can leave and be safe and they’re out here fighting these fires and risking their lives for it for our homes,” said Cleek. “I’m trying to keep trying to keep from getting emotional, but I just can’t say enough.”

According to Karlin, no structures were damaged during the blaze. He also said no injuries were reported.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews were still monitoring hot spots flaring up in the area.