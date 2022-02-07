OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 3-year-old boy miraculously survived a frightening fall out of a 4th story window at the Fairfield Inn in southwest Oklahoma City.

The child is an Afghan refugee and is staying at the hotel after he was brought to Oklahoma as part of the US’s resettlement efforts.

“It really is nothing short of a miracle that this child survived that fall,” said Carly Akard, the Catholic Charities, director of communications. “The chances of survival are slim to none.”

Fortunately, the odds were on the little boy’s side when he fell; a tree and last week’s snow appear to have softened the blow.







Photos: Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR

According to the police report, the toddler suffered a “laceration to his left cheek and scratches all over the front of his body.”

He was rushed to the hospital and miraculously found that the injuries were non-life-threatening. The boy was released from the hospital and back at the Fairfield Inn within 24-hours.

“But, the child did have a few facial fractures that were not needed to be looked at immediately,” said Akard.

Sharon Buchanan, the Fairfield Inn regional manager told KFOR that the hotel’s windows are not meant to open more than 4 inches.

“It is our understanding that someone possibly tampered with that lock,” said Buchanan. “Police investigated that this was no fault of the hotel.”

But, everyone’s just thankful the 3-year-old survived.

“I truly believe that this was a miracle that this child survived and that it was God’s protective hand watching over him,” said Buchanan.