OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Millions of dollars meant for the Teacher Empowerment Program have essentially been in limbo which has left districts with an unsettling feeling.

HB 4388 was signed into law in 2022 to provide progression incentive bonuses to eligible teachers in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, Oklahoma’s Education Lottery Trust Fund will place $13M of revenue into the Teacher Empowerment Revolving Fund for the 2023-2024 school year.

These funds allow districts to identify and designate up to 10% of their teachers as advanced, lead, or master teachers twice per year.

Depending on the designation level, teacher contracts will include additional days and, at

minimum, a $3,000 – $10,000 salary increase from the district that will be matched by Teacher

Empowerment Funds.

Teachers employed at an economically disadvantaged school (40% or more) or teachers at a district with enrollment below 1,000 students will receive an additional one-time award of $1,500 – $5,000 depending on their designation. Districts are not limited to a maximum salary increase. However, the state match will not exceed $40,000 per designation.

Applications may be submitted for designations once prior to the school year, and once prior to the beginning of the second semester.

Districts may submit designation plans for evaluation and approval. The application windows are

from May 1, 2023 – June 15, 2023 and November 1, 2023 – December 15, 2023.

Funds are available for those that apply on a first-come-first-serve basis until funding is exhausted, according to OSDE.

“I believe in 2022 in the state legislature I voted against it. And the reason why I did that and the reason why quite a few of us did that is because we kind of saw it as not doing enough. Now, this was before the teacher pay raise from 2023, which that was our argument back then. Now that it is, you know, a thing I want it to be successful. It’s taxpayer dollars and I want those taxpayer dollars spent well. I want to see success out of this program,” explained House Representative Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. “It just kind of came down to are we doing enough? Is this going to really keep our teachers in our classrooms? Because when it really comes down to it, that’s what we’re trying to do. It comes down to retention. You know, we talk about recruitment and retention all the time. That’s what it comes down to.”

House Representative Andy Fugate, D-OKC said the legislation set up the money and then it was “kind of left in limbo.”

Rep. Rosecrants told KFOR he’s been pushing to restore the $5,000 stipend for National Board Certified teachers since he was elected into office in 2017, but with that not in the picture right now, he hopes this Teacher Empowerment Program is the start of that conversation.

The problem is, Rep. Rosecrants hasn’t heard any updates on the program since the start of 2023.

“That’s what kind of got me concerned,” stated Rep. Rosecrants.

News 4 reached out to 15 Oklahoma school districts over the last two weeks to see if anyone had applied or been granted funding through the Teacher Empowerment Program. We heard back from seven.

“YPS will be participating, however, to our knowledge nothing has been funded for it. Once everything is officially funded we will review the policies and take the next steps from there,” said Yukon Public Schools Public Information Officer, Kayla Agnitsch.

“This program is not going to take place this year because there is not any funding for it. Not sure if this information has been released yet. We are not going to participate in this program at this time,” stated Tuttle Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Sinor.

“We did not apply to participate. We wanted additional clarification from the state and never received it. We had several unresolved concerns about the viability of the program. 1. The incentive pay requires a 50% district match. If we have funds available, we would like to increase wages for ALL employees. 2. We aren’t certain of the legality under current state law of paying teachers more one year than the next year,” explained Mid-Del Public Schools Superintendent, Richard Cobb.

A school district that wishes to remain anonymous told KFOR they applied for the program by the June 15 deadline only to be told by an OSDE representative, “The program was not funded and therefore is nonexistent.”

“I absolutely cannot understand how OSDE publishes a program without all the Ts crossed when it comes down to making it happen. At this point, nothing surprises me when it comes to OSDE,” said a representative from that anonymous school district.

Stillwater Public Schools, Mustang Public Schools, and Luther Public Schools did not apply this go-round.

A representative with Stillwater Public Schools called the Teacher Empowerment Program risky.

News 4 read those statements to Rep. Fugate to which he said he has a lot of faith in those who spoke on the program.

“Rick Cobb is Superintendent for Mid-Del and that’s a significant part of my own district footprint. He is very thorough in doing his homework. He’s got questions. They’re legitimate questions. There may be something I’m not aware of in terms of the funding piece of it,” said Rep. Fugate.

News 4 took school districts’ concerns to State Superintendent Ryan Walters Monday morning.

“[Supt. Walters] is meeting with the Senate tomorrow (Tuesday) and the Lottery all in one same meeting to get this thing figured out,” said OSDE spokesperson, Justin Holcomb Monday afternoon. “There’s a hold up between the Lottery and OMES.”

There’s a complicated formula to the Teacher Empowerment Revolving Fund.

“In 2022, the Legislature changed statute to direct that any monies above $65 million from the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund should be deposited to the credit of the Teacher Empowerment Revolving Fund. The Teacher Empowerment Revolving Fund will not receive any money until the net proceeds of the OK Education Lottery Trust Fund for FY23 exceed $65 million,” said the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprises Services (OMES) Director of Legislative and Public Affairs, Caden Cleveland.

Cleveland added after the close of the fiscal year, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission will begin reconciling the net proceeds for the prior fiscal year, which is expected to be concluded in September.

The Oklahoma Lottery will then notify OMES Central Accounting and Reporting of the amount that is to be transferred to the Trust Fund. OMES Central Accounting will then distribute the funds to the Teacher Empowerment Revolving Fund.

“In short, we expect these funds will be available to be transferred to this revolving fund in September,” said Cleveland.

The other question at hand was how to transfer those funds from the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund to the Teacher Empowerment Fund.

The Oklahoma Lottery Commission told KFOR as of Tuesday, that question has been resolved.

“It’s likely that whoever actually knew about that program is no longer there [at OSDE]. You know, we’re spending so much time doing Texas politics instead of Oklahoma values at the State Department of Education. We continue to drive away all of the folks who have any kind of knowledge about what’s going on over there. And, you know, we’re creating that dumpster fire that Ryan Walters thinks he inherited,” said Rep. Fugate.

One of the authors of HB 4388, Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond told KFOR there was a meeting with Supt. Walters Tuesday morning.

“The meeting was to make sure that lottery money will be available this fiscal year to fund that program,” said Senator Pugh. “This will be funded.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has confirmed with KFOR funding will be available in September.

Senator Pugh said the funding for this program is much higher than projected on the OSDE’s website.

“I think we’re going to be actually at $23 million now,” stated Senator Pugh.

The Senate Pro Tem’s Office told KFOR they are now working with OSDE to push out new information about the Teacher Empowerment Program’s funding.

“Let’s see if this works. Hopefully it does, but then let’s keep that conversation going,” said Rep. Rosecrants.