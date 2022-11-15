OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –The State Election Board election results have been certified today at the State Capitol Building.

The local and county election results from the November 8 election were certified by the county election boards on Friday, November 11.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11 to file a contest of election; however, no contests were filed according to the State Election Board by either state or federal candidates.

Certificates of election for successful candidates will now be issued by the Secretary of the State Election Board.