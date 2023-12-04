EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Earlsboro assistant police chief was fired after crashing along I-40 Sunday morning in Oklahoma County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Nicholas Doe was driving under the influence when he hit a construction barrier along the interstate.

Troopers said Doe hit the barrier so hard the tire on his truck popped off. At least four vehicles were hit by debris from the crash.

“The driver [Doe] admitted to looking down,” said Preston Cox, OHP Trooper. “He dropped his vape cigarette pen and looked down which caused him to depart the roadway and hit a barrier.”

Cox said that was when the trooper at the scene asked Doe if he had been drinking.

“I had a couple of drinks at the Christmas party,” said Doe on OHP dash camera video.

“You have a responsibility as a law enforcement officer to practice what you preach so go ahead and be honest,” said the Trooper. “If I don’t do my job just because you’re law enforcement we would be in trouble.”

Cox said the trooper on the scene conducted a standardized field sobriety test, which Doe did not pass. He was then placed under arrest.

“(He) refused breath and/or blood test,” said Cox. “He was transported to a local hospital and cleared of any injuries.”

Doe had been with the Earlsboro Police Department for seven months.

Police Chief Chris Bayless told News 4 that Doe had been “released from his duties and is no longer with the department.”

Doe was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and released on bond shortly afterwards.