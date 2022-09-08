OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Federal authorities arrested a now-former employee of an Oklahoma City children’s theatre on suspicion of possessing and sharing child pornography.

Nathan Benfall was arrested by the FBI Tuesday and charged in U.S. District Court on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

The complaint was filed against Benfall in the Western District of Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Benfall was an employee of the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre at the time of his arrest. He has since been fired from the theatre, according to Lyn Adams, Executive Director of Oklahoma Children’s Theatre.

Adams sent KFOR the following statement on Benfall’s arrest:

“Oklahoma Children’s Theatre’s mission to provide live theatre and educational experiences for young audiences makes the news about the arrest of our former employee Nathan Benfall especially devastating. We were made aware yesterday that he was taken into custody; Oklahoma Children’s Theatre responded immediately by firing this person. The children we serve and our community is our number one priority.” Lyn Adams

Authorities conducted an undercover online investigation in early April to identify individuals sharing child porn on the Internet.

The complaint filed in court states that Benfall shared and downloaded several child porn images.

The document also states Benfall is a foster parent and that two minors were living at his home.

The FBI executed a search and seizure warrant on his home on Tuesday. Agents tried to interview Benfall, but he declined to speak.

Agents detained Benfall in a law enforcement vehicle. Security footage showed Benfall pull out a “previously undetected” cell phone and delete at least one application from it.

An agent looked through the phone’s contents and found sexually explicit videos of adolescent males, according to the complaint.