SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Shawnee police officer was fired right after being arrested early Friday morning at a downtown bar for possible distribution of drugs.

The now-former officer is Gary Moore, who officials said had worked at the department for quite some time.

An investigation has been going on for a while and continues, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Travis Dinwiddie. Officials said it involved the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Shawnee Police Department.

Gary Moore former Shawnee Officer arrested {Pottawtatomie County Sheriff}

“We ended up arresting Gary Moore for distribution,” said Undersheriff Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie said that the current affidavit has hardly any information due to it still being ongoing.

Officials said he was arrested outside of Brickhouse Saloon in downtown Shawnee. When asked if the owner knew or might have been involved Undersheriff Dinwiddie said no. The owner Karla Jennings responded to KFOR about the situation and said that she was not on the property the night of the arrest so she did not know what had happened.

The Shawnee Police Department told KFOR Friday morning that the DA and the Sheriff’s Office would be the ones to contact about information but they did release a statement.

“The Shawnee Police Department has been working closely with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations of criminal activity of an officer. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Officer Gary Moore. Moore was booked into the Pottawatomie County Safety Center. Moore has been terminated from his employment with the Shawnee Police Department. The Shawnee Police Department requires officers to abide by a high ethical and moral standard that is consistent with the rule of law they are sworn to uphold” Shawnee Police Department

When it came to how long the investigation had been going on or how long Moore had possibly been distributing drugs along with being an officer, Dinwiddie replied that it has been going on for a little bit.

As of Friday, records show that Moore still sits in the Pottawatomie County Jail without bail. He has a court date coming up on Monday at 10:30 a.m.