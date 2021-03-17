“Now is not the time to quit,” Local researchers address what happens after your vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “We’ve run maybe 95% of the race, so we just need to keep at it the last five percent. The trouble is the last 5% of anything is always the hardest,” said Dr. Hal Scofield, with the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

It’s something Oklahoma has done well, getting the COVID-19 vaccine into people’s arms.

What happens after you get your vaccine?

Researchers with the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation say, right now, not much should change.

“You’re probably still going to be following a lot of the same guidelines,” said Dr. Scofield.

Clinical trials for the vaccine showed positive results keeping you from getting severely sick but you can still catch the virus.

“You can get infected and spread it to other people, unknowingly because you’re asymptomatic” he said.

Even though our state is on the forefront of this effort, there’s still a large part of the population without any vaccine.

“We’re getting close to maybe 20% of the country being vaccinated, almost 30% have at least one dose but still that leaves 60% of the country still at risk,” said Dr. Scofield.

Doctor Scofield also addressing messages that talk about how your reaction, affects vaccine efficacy.

“Well if you got sick with it, you had a better immune reaction, and you’re more likely to be protected … I don’t think that’s true” he said.

He says with the path we’re on now, we could have Oklahoma vaccinated by summer or fall.

“Now is not the time to quit. This has been going a year we don’t want to quit a month early,” said Dr. Scofield.