OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Stealth omicron has been detected in Oklahoma, but officials believe it was here before this official finding.

“Stealth omicron” sounds alarming – and while it is serious – experts say this subvariant of the original omicron does come with some promising signs.

“It appears to have the same severity based on the early science,” said Dr. George Monks with the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

“Even though it’s been found in more than 20 states, case counts nationwide continue to come down,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, Interim Dean of the OU College of Public Health.

Doctors still uge caution.

Studies suggest stealth omicron may be 30% more contagious than the original omicron variant.

“We don’t know yet if you’ve been previously infected with omicron – will it protect you against it?” Bratzler said.

As case numbers have fallen, a drop in numbers has also been seen in another indicator – wastewater testing.

“We know that poop doesn’t lie and that’s kind of our motto,” said Dr. Katrin Kuhn, a wastewater researcher with OU.

OU researchers have been testing wastewater in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas – giving health officials an early indicator of what’s to come.

“We have about a week’s early warning so that means the concentrations that we receive today will actually reflect what we see with the cases that we have next week,” Kuhn said.

Wastewater researchers are working to develop testing for the stealth omicron variant.

While the virus evolves – doctors encourage Oklahomans to keep taking the precautions we know.

“Get vaccinated if you’re not vaccinated, if you’re due or eligible for a booster get the booster because the data are really strong that receiving that booster provides enhanced protection,” said Bratzler.

Oklahoma is still in the CDC’s high transmission category, so it’s still recommended that you wear masks in crowded indoor public settings.