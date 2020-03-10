NPD: Individual sustains non-life threatening injuries after possibly struck by train

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says a person suffered a leg injury after possibly being hit by a train Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an injured individual near the railroad tracks between Constitution Street and State Highway 9 just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The person was transported by EMSSTAT to an area hospital with a laceration to the leg.

Based on the initial investigation, officers believe the individual was possibly struck by a southbound train.