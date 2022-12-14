CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The NTSB is releasing more information about a plane crash that killed three people in Canadian County.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, officials say a Beechcraft F33A Aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport in Yukon.

The aircraft caught fire and set the nearby grass ablaze.

After the fire was extinguished, emergency crews recovered the bodies of three victims.

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane flew from Stillwater Regional Airport to Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport.

Once it landed at the Clarence Page airport, it remained on the ground for about two hours.

Data shows that during takeoff, the airplane reached an altitude of about 425 feet before it descended to about 275 feet while it turned left.

The report states the plane began to climb again and turned right, reaching 450 feet before dropping again.

“The right turn continued to the end of the data and the airplane was about 230 ft agl (above ground level) when the final data point was recorded,” the report states.

At this point, a cause of the crash has not been released.

Officials say 53-year-old Christopher Lamb, of Perry, along with 78-year-old David Lamb, of Yukon, and 28-year-old Gage Prough, of Stillwater, were pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.