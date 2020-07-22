Number of OK COVID-19 cases breaks 28k as 13 additional deaths recorded

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following delays and backlogged data, officials at the Oklahoma State Department of Health say they are working to make sure the system used to track the state’s COVID-19 cases is running smoothly.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 28,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

On Monday, health officials announced that numbers have been lower in Oklahoma due to a “technical data entry issue.”

“Due to technical difficulties related to data automation, case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. The same technical glitch occurred on June 5 and June 18 and the issue was resolved on both occasions within 24 hours. When the technical issue is resolved, people can expect to see a significant bulk increase in the number of new cases reported that does not reflect an increase in the rate of infection. OSDH and other public health officials throughout the nation are dealing with outdated data systems and are often dependent on fax machines and manual data entry. OSDH is in the midst of an upgrade to the Public Health Investigation and Disease Detection of Oklahoma (PHIDDO) disease reporting system that will make the date entry process more efficient. STATEMENT FROM OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

“OSDH is highly focused on COVID-19 testing, effectively tracing cases and ensuring those individuals who test positive are quarantined as quickly as possible before they spread the virus to others,” said interim Commissioner Lance Frye. “We recognize the significant issues we’ve experienced in the past and are working to eliminate them by incorporating new technology to enhance the current system as we work towards a long-term solution.”

During a news conference on Tuesday, officials said they were still experiencing some technical difficulties, and announced that they discovered 820 positive cases that had not been previously reported.

The cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 196 (4 deaths) (139 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 47 (40 recovered)

Beaver: 33 (32 recovered)

Beckham: 27 (19 recovered)

Blaine: 23 (17 recovered)

Bryan: 252 (1 death) (174 recovered)

Caddo: 232 (11 deaths) (196 recovered)

Canadian: 686 (4 deaths) (541 recovered)

Carter: 224 (3 deaths) (185 recovered)

Cherokee: 169 (1 death) (129 recovered)

Choctaw: 147 (1 death) (122 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 1,760 (40 deaths) (1,399 recovered)

Coal: 19 (11 recovered)

Comanche: 607 (9 deaths) (504 recovered)

Cotton: 12 (2 deaths) (9 recovered)

Craig: 41 (29 recovered)

Creek: 287 (9 deaths) (212 recovered)

Custer: 121 (83 recovered)

Delaware: 300 (19 deaths) (244 recovered)

Dewey: 6 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 1 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 183 (2 deaths) (119 recovered)

Garvin: 151 (3 deaths) (125 recovered)

Grady: 309 (5 deaths) (236 recovered)

Grant: 5 (2 recovered)

Greer: 71 (7 deaths) (58 recovered)

Harmon: 4 (2 recovered)

Harper: 2 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 22 (17 recovered)

Hughes: 22 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Jackson: 219 (3 deaths) (90 recovered)

Jefferson: 22 (18 recovered)

Johnston: 23 (16 recovered)

Kay: 153 (9 deaths) (118 recovered)

Kingfisher: 68 (48 recovered)

Kiowa: 18 (1 death) (15 recovered)

Latimer: 27 (1 death) (15 recovered)

Le Flore: 100 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Lincoln: 60 (2 deaths) (42 recovered)

Logan: 123 (1 death) (92 recovered)

Love: 56 (50 recovered)

Major: 17 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Marshall: 51 (45 recovered)

Mayes: 192 (5 deaths) (117 recovered)

McClain: 302 (4 deaths) (251 recovered)

McCurtain: 708 (14 deaths) (557 recovered)

McIntosh: 102 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Murray: 31 (27 recovered)

Muskogee: 276 (14 deaths) (175 recovered)

Noble: 61 (2 deaths) (48 recovered)

Nowata: 42 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Okfuskee: 24 (19 recovered)

Oklahoma: 6,492 (82 deaths) (4,982 recovered)

Okmulgee: 233 (156 recovered)

Osage: 252 (9 deaths) (211 recovered)

Ottawa: 224 (2 deaths) (166 recovered)

Pawnee: 84 (3 deaths) (68 recovered)

Payne: 551 (2 deaths) (479 recovered)

Pittsburg: 89 (3 deaths) (73 recovered)

Pontotoc: 106 (2 deaths) (74 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 216 (6 deaths) (154 recovered)

Pushmataha: 40 (22 recovered)

Roger Mills: 3

Rogers: 465 (10 deaths) (339 recovered)

Seminole: 89 (4 deaths) (54 recovered)

Sequoyah: 102 (3 deaths) (67 recovered)

Stephens: 130 (1 death) (89 recovered)

Texas: 1,008 (7 deaths) (994 recovered)

Tillman: 35 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Tulsa: 6,536 (86 deaths) (5,276 recovered)

Wagoner: 488 (19 deaths) (370 recovered)

Washington: 502 (39 deaths) (433 recovered)

Washita: 12 (7 recovered)

Woods: 12 (8 recovered)

Woodward: 21 (15 recovered).

Officials say 13 additional people have died, bringing the total to 474 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Currently, officials say there are 630 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 21,596 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

