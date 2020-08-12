Number of OK COVID-19 cases breaks 45k

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the Sooner State has passed the 45,000 mark.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 45,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 670 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.5% increase.

Officials say there were nine additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 627.

There are 519 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 12.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

OSDH has not released the county data for Wednesday, August 12. The following numbers are Tuesday’s breakdown.

Adair: 344 (6 deaths) (253 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 76 (65 recovered)

Beaver: 37 (37 recovered)

Beckham: 61 (1 death) (42 recovered)

Blaine: 45 (37 recovered)

Bryan: 465 (1 death) (365 recovered)

Caddo: 427 (17 deaths) (339 recovered)

Canadian: 1,238 (9 deaths) (1,050 recovered)

Carter: 349 (5 deaths) (287 recovered)

Cherokee: 449 (2 deaths) (297 recovered)

Choctaw: 191 (1 death) (163 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,048 (56 deaths) (2,655 recovered)

Coal: 39 (30 recovered)

Comanche: 840 (10 deaths) (748 recovered)

Cotton: 19 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 86 (1 death) (72 recovered)

Creek: 621 (14 deaths) (489 recovered)

Custer: 209 (187 recovered)

Delaware: 438 (20 deaths) (364 recovered)

Dewey: 10 (9 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 492 (5 deaths) (337 recovered)

Garvin: 235 (4 deaths) (199 recovered)

Grady: 445 (7 deaths) (394 recovered)

Grant: 16 (11 recovered)

Greer: 83 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (20 recovered)

Harper: 10 (8 recovered)

Haskell: 62 (38 recovered)

Hughes: 141 (2 deaths) (102 recovered)

Jackson: 527 (7 deaths) (459 recovered)

Jefferson: 33 (28 recovered)

Johnston: 48 (38 recovered)

Kay: 251 (11 deaths) (206 recovered)

Kingfisher: 138 (108 recovered)

Kiowa: 30 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Latimer: 93 (1 death) (68 recovered)

Le Flore: 360 (1 death) (236 recovered)

Lincoln: 174 (2 deaths) (130 recovered)

Logan: 225 (1 death) (183 recovered)

Love: 75 (65 recovered)

Major: 35 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Marshall: 110 (1 death) (96 recovered)

Mayes: 326 (6 deaths) (257 recovered)

McClain: 454 (4 deaths) (395 recovered)

McCurtain: 865 (28 deaths) (755 recovered)

McIntosh: 194 (1 death) (155 recovered)

Murray: 76 (62 recovered)

Muskogee: 520 (16 deaths) (389 recovered)

Noble: 87 (2 deaths) (73 recovered)

Nowata: 58 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Okfuskee: 71 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Oklahoma: 10,794 (115 deaths) (9,089 recovered)

Okmulgee: 479 (3 deaths) (398 recovered)

Osage: 431 (11 deaths) (355 recovered)

Other: 3

Ottawa: 387 (3 deaths) (331 recovered)

Pawnee: 149 (3 deaths) (122 recovered)

Payne: 754 (4 deaths) (645 recovered)

Pittsburg: 377 (4 deaths) (200 recovered)

Pontotoc: 207 (2 deaths) (165 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 459 (9 deaths) (348 recovered)

Pushmataha: 109 (91 recovered)

Roger Mills: 9 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,020 (17 deaths) (754 recovered)

Seminole: 241 (5 deaths) (167 recovered)

Sequoyah: 354 (4 deaths) (234 recovered)

Stephens: 202 (3 deaths) (166 recovered)

Texas: 1,058 (7 deaths) (1,032 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Tulsa: 10,747 (108 deaths) (9,163 recovered)

Wagoner: 890 (23 deaths) (713 recovered)

Washington: 642 (39 deaths) (535 recovered)

Washita: 29 (24 recovered)

Woods: 20 (16 recovered)

Woodward: 41 (34 recovered).

In all, officials believe there were 6,917 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma as of Tuesday.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 37,193 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

