Number of Oklahoma COVID-19 cases once again breaks 2k in 24 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 11 additional deaths have been reported as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 144,691 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,357 cases, or a 1.7% increase.

There were 11 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,481.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,018 (13 deaths) (756 recovered)

Alfalfa: 158 (132 recovered)

Atoka: 566 (1 death) (463 recovered)

Beaver: 126 (1 death) (95 recovered)

Beckham: 1,038 (16 deaths) (907 recovered)

Blaine: 272 (2 deaths) (225 recovered)

Bryan: 2,167 (17 deaths) (1,641 recovered)

Caddo: 1,351 (27 deaths) (1,139 recovered)

Canadian: 4,967 (24 deaths) (4,147 recovered)

Carter: 1,123 (13 deaths) (905 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,676 (9 deaths) (1,368 recovered)

Choctaw: 564 (2 deaths) (474 recovered)

Cimarron: 48 (39 recovered)

Cleveland: 9,939 (114 deaths) (8,433 recovered)

Coal: 199 (114 recovered)

Comanche: 3,168 (23 deaths) (2,636 recovered)

Cotton: 130 (3 deaths) (102 recovered)

Craig: 736 (2 deaths) (636 recovered)

Creek: 1,937 (41 deaths) (1,605 recovered)

Custer: 1,353 (8 deaths) (1,119 recovered)

Delaware: 1,529 (31 deaths) (1,230 recovered)

Dewey: 120 (1 death) (92 recovered)

Ellis: 56 (33 recovered)

Garfield: 2,888 (31 deaths) (2,488 recovered)

Garvin: 1,070 (8 deaths) (775 recovered)

Grady: 1,939 (18 deaths) (1,676 recovered)

Grant: 151 (2 deaths) (118 recovered)

Greer: 180 (8 deaths) (147 recovered)

Harmon: 90 (75 recovered)

Harper: 100 (2 deaths) (79 recovered)

Haskell: 510 (5 deaths) (400 recovered)

Hughes: 477 (7 deaths) (402 recovered)

Jackson: 1,372 (20 deaths) (1,143 recovered)

Jefferson: 109 (1 death) (82 recovered)

Johnston: 399 (4 deaths) (300 recovered)

Kay: 1,173 (18 deaths) (910 recovered)

Kingfisher: 664 (6 deaths) (588 recovered)

Kiowa: 236 (3 deaths) (182 recovered)

Latimer: 263 (3 deaths) (224 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,961 (25 deaths) (1,722 recovered)

Lincoln: 985 (23 deaths) (816 recovered)

Logan: 1,031 (3 deaths) (892 recovered)

Love: 360 (1 death) (291 recovered)

Major: 295 (2 death) (201 recovered)

Marshall: 403 (2 deaths) (310 recovered)

Mayes: 1,177 (17 deaths) (959 recovered)

McClain: 1,760 (16 deaths) (1,376 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,897 (41 deaths) (1,588 recovered)

McIntosh: 627 (12 deaths) (515 recovered)

Murray: 430 (3 deaths) (331 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,912 (29 deaths) (2,319 recovered)

Noble: 284 (3 deaths) (200 recovered)

Nowata: 321 (4 deaths) (265 recovered)

Okfuskee: 713 (11 deaths) (550 recovered)

Oklahoma: 29,230 (254 deaths) (23,839 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,481 (14 deaths) (1,227 recovered)

Osage: 1,600 (17 deaths) (1,407 recovered)

Other: 25 (1 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,426 (21 deaths) (1,259 recovered)

Pawnee: 415 (5 deaths) (341 recovered)

Payne: 3,319 (15 deaths) (2,872 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,501 (21 deaths) (1,270 recovered)

Pontotoc: 1,275 (8 deaths) (898 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 2,615 (21 deaths) (2,283 recovered)

Pushmataha: 346 (6 deaths) (296 recovered)

Roger Mills: 107 (5 deaths) (82 recovered)

Rogers: 3,025 (57 deaths) (2,512 recovered)

Seminole: 987 (7 deaths) (815 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,520 (14 deaths) (1,253 recovered)

Stephens: 1,065 (10 deaths) (794 recovered)

Texas: 2,037 (11 deaths) (1,843 recovered)

Tillman: 219 (4 deaths) (160 recovered)

Tulsa: 25,745 (231 deaths) (22,072 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,212 (32 deaths) (1,964 recovered)

Washington: 1,574 (43 deaths) (1,352 recovered)

Washita: 238 (2 deaths) (186 recovered)

Woods: 279 (1 death) (192 recovered)

Woodward: 1,432 (6 deaths) (1,293 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 22,784 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 120,426 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

