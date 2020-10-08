Number of Oklahoma COVID-19 cases rises by more than 1k

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hospitalizations throughout the state related to COVID-19 have fallen, but still remain at a concerning level according to state health officials.

On Thursday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 95,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase by 1,212 cases in 24 hours, or a 1.3% increase.

There were 10 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,085.

On Thursday, officials reported that there were 697 people hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

Adair: 673 (10 deaths) (545 recovered)

Alfalfa: 83 (65 recovered)

Atoka: 350 (1 death) (297 recovered)

Beaver: 67 (57 recovered)

Beckham: 673 (8 deaths) (366 recovered)

Blaine: 148 (1 death) (128 recovered)

Bryan: 1,132 (5 deaths) (934 recovered)

Caddo: 919 (21 deaths) (736 recovered)

Canadian: 2,716 (17 deaths) (2,253 recovered)

Carter: 626 (9 deaths) (527 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,206 (8 deaths) (999 recovered)

Choctaw: 363 (2 deaths) (304 recovered)

Cimarron: 31 (24 recovered)

Cleveland: 6,734 (81 deaths) (5,817 recovered)

Coal: 75 (67 recovered)

Comanche: 1,839 (13 deaths) (1,580 recovered)

Cotton: 75 (3 deaths) (61 recovered)

Craig: 551 (1 death) (491 recovered)

Creek: 1,305 (35 deaths) (1,105 recovered)

Custer: 841 (1 death) (666 recovered)

Delaware: 947 (26 deaths) (709 recovered)

Dewey: 74 (1 death) (63 recovered)

Ellis: 15 (12 recovered)

Garfield: 1,971 (22 deaths) (1,586 recovered)

Garvin: 446 (5 deaths) (359 recovered)

Grady: 1,286 (11 deaths) (1,061 recovered)

Grant: 58 (1 death) (45 recovered)

Greer: 119 (8 deaths) (96 recovered)

Harmon: 54 (43 recovered)

Harper: 35 (1 death) (28 recovered)

Haskell: 316 (4 deaths) (271 recovered)

Hughes: 317 (4 deaths) (280 recovered)

Jackson: 893 (10 deaths) (756 recovered)

Jefferson: 54 (40 recovered)

Johnston: 228 (4 deaths) (169 recovered)

Kay: 725 (15 deaths) (582 recovered)

Kingfisher: 427 (2 deaths) (348 recovered)

Kiowa: 104 (2 deaths) (72 recovered)

Latimer: 156 (2 deaths) (132 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,337 (21 deaths) (1,112 recovered)

Lincoln: 574 (10 deaths) (430 recovered)

Logan: 611 (2 deaths) (468 recovered)

Love: 224 (1 death) (178 recovered)

Major: 111 (2 death) (89 recovered)

Marshall: 201 (2 deaths) (176 recovered)

Mayes: 773 (11 deaths) (590 recovered)

McClain: 1,003 (7 deaths) (843 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,381 (35 deaths) (1,192 recovered)

McIntosh: 383 (8 deaths) (306 recovered)

Murray: 191 (2 deaths) (137 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,021 (25 deaths) (1,707 recovered)

Noble: 162 (3 deaths) (144 recovered)

Nowata: 163 (4 deaths) (136 recovered)

Okfuskee: 190 (5 deaths) (129 recovered)

Oklahoma: 19,736 (200 deaths) (17,106 recovered)

Okmulgee: 931 (8 deaths) (795 recovered)

Osage: 1,193 (13 deaths) (842 recovered)

Other: 25 (7 recovered)

Ottawa: 980 (7 deaths) (849 recovered)

Pawnee: 275 (5 deaths) (245 recovered)

Payne: 2,492 (7 deaths) (2,209 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,022 (20 deaths) (888 recovered)

Pontotoc: 520 (3 deaths) (405 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,664 (11 deaths) (1,309 recovered)

Pushmataha: 212 (3 deaths) (156 recovered)

Roger Mills: 75 (1 death) (42 recovered)

Rogers: 2,062 (53 deaths) (1,744 recovered)

Seminole: 576 (6 deaths) (431 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,022 (12 deaths) (840 recovered)

Stephens: 508 (5 deaths) (417 recovered)

Texas: 1,650 (10 deaths) (1,499 recovered)

Tillman: 120 (2 deaths) (94 recovered)

Tulsa: 18,484 (175 deaths) (16,481 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,614 (26 deaths) (1,436 recovered)

Washington: 1,073 (41 deaths) (945 recovered)

Washita: 111 (79 recovered)

Woods: 120 (107 recovered)

Woodward: 1,142 (5 deaths) (1,052 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 13,190 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 81,289 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

