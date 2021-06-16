Number of Oklahoma COVID-19 cases surpasses 455,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 455,145 total cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma Wednesday, June 16.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 455,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 216 cases since Tuesday, June 15.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,192 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,551 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 130 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.72 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.43 million have completed the series.

