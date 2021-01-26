Nurse Refresher Course hopes to bring former nurses back to the frontlines

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, officials stress that there has been a shortage of licensed practical nurses and registered nurses in Oklahoma.

Right now, the Sooner State is struggling to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients while caring for other patients as well.

The University of Oklahoma is teaming up with Oklahoma Career Tech System to offer a Nurse Refresher Course, which is designed to update nursing knowledge and skills to meet continuing qualifications for practice.

The updated course allows students to move through it at their own pace. After completing the online portion of the course, students can now complete the skills and clinical experience portion of the course in as little as 40 hours.

Oklahoma nurses who are looking to return to practice and refresh their knowledge should first contact the Oklahoma Board of Nursing to make sure enrollment in the course meets your particular situation.

For more information, visit Career Tech’s website.