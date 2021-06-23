Nurse testifies on man’s blood-alcohol level, THC in system after deadly crash that killed 3 Moore High School students as trial continues

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The nurse who administered a blood test on a man accused of murdering three Moore High School runners and injuring four others when he drove through the group in February of 2020, testified during the sixth day of testimony.

On Wednesday, testimony continued in the trial of Max Townsend, who prosecutors say was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he drove through a group of Moore High School runners outside the school back on February 3rd, 2020.

Rachel Freeman, Yuridia Martinez and Kolby Crum did not survive. Four other students were injured.

The defense claims Townsend choked on a Red Bull, leaving him unconscious at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday morning, a nurse from the Norman Regional Moore campus who tended to Townsend that day testified that a blood test showed alcohol in Townsend’s system and a urine test was positive for THC.

An OSBI forensic toxicologist also testified, saying Townsend’s blood alcohol level was a .068.

A sergeant with the Norman PD who assisted Moore police with accident reconstruction also testified Wednesday.

He said based on information gathered from a computer they connected to Townsend’s truck, there was “most likely intentional steering” before Townsend hit a VW Beetle shortly after hitting the students.

Testimony continues Thursday morning at 9 a.m.