Nurses surprise coworker with graduation at hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Annie Zachariah couldn’t walk across the stage this May to get her master’s degree diploma since the coronavirus pandemic postponed those plans, so her coworkers surprised her as she arrived to work.

Complete with music, decorations, and food, Zachariah was overwhelmed with emotion.

“It was a total surprise for me. I wasn’t expecting it,” Annie Zachariah, a registered nurse at Integris said.

“Did you notice her getting some hand sanitizer before she entered that next room? That’s really important,” Registered Nurse Lit May said.

The hallway lined up with her fellow nurses to celebrate her big accomplishment.

“Now toss your hat. Toss your hat,” Scuellia Knight, medical assistant and phlebotomist at Integris said.

A small gesture for this tight knit group of women in the surgery wing at Integris.

“How close are you guys?” Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

“Very close! We are family!” the nurses said in unison.

“We go to weddings, baby showers, birthday parties,” Knight said.

They knew what a big day this was supposed to be for Annie. They saw her work for it so of course they stepped up in a big way.

“How did you all find a cap and gown?” Lett asked.

“That was mine from high school. I had to dig it out of a box,” Knight said.

As you can imagine life has been unusual for these registered nurses testing patients ahead of surgery.

Now that some of the surgery restrictions have been lifted these frontline fighters are extremely busy.

But they know they have each other to lean on.

“You want to look forward to coming to work and that made a whole lot of difference in my life whenever I came in and you’re doing all of this for me. So it’s like you have your own family and you have your work family,” Zachariah said.

Nurses and friends who would do anything for one another.