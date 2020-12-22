Nursing home residents to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health leaders continue to worry about the consequences regarding COVID-19 and the Christmas holiday, officials are moving forward to continue vaccinating the state’s most vulnerable to the disease.

According to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, vaccinations will be given to residents in nursing homes across the state beginning Tuesday

Officials say it is the next step in Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Right now, Oklahomans over the age of 65 make up about 14% of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

Nationally, the American Healthcare Association says more than 1000,000 people in long-term care facilities have died from the virus.

