OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As organization’s continue to confront a nationwide nursing shortage, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses issued a report earlier this year showing nearly half of nurses in the U.S. don’t feel valued.

One local health organization is taking steps to make sure its employees feel valued this Christmas by showering them with gifts of food and fun.

Valir Health’s campus in downtown OKC on Monday, December 12th, will treat it’s employees to a variety of holiday-inspired games, each offering a chance to win gift cards for coffee, shopping sprees and more.

The Details:

What: Christmas Feasts for Healthcare Workers

When: Monday, December 12th, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: North side of Valir Health (700 NW 7th St., OKC)

Each Valir employee will be gifted a holiday meal and a chance to win gift cards by competing in holiday-themed contests.

Hundreds of bags will be handed out to Valir Health nurses, therapists, and all of its employees in Oklahoma City and at outpatient clinics statewide as a way of showing nurses are appreciated.