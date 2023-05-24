OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A section of NW 63rd will be closed for a few days after an overnight water main break.

According to the City of OKC, a one-block section of NW 63rd St. between N Meridian Ave and N Warren Ave will be shut down for multiple days as crews work to repair the roadway after a break to a 6-inch water main on Tuesday, May 23.

Water main break NW 63rd & Meridian. Image KFOR.

The City says Line Maintenance Crews with the OKC Utilities Department have fixed the main, and all customers affected are now back in service.

Business on either side of the road will still be accessible during the repairs and detours will be displayed.

For more information, visit okc.gov.