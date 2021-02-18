NW OKC apartment tenant says complex not helping after ceiling collapsed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A northwest Oklahoma City apartment tenant is frustrated after her ceiling collapsed following a pipe bursting and she claims her apartment complex refuses to repair her unit.

“The ceiling is gone, on the ground, everything,” Shatara Thomas told KFOR. “The bathroom is literally falling in.”

Thomas said a pipe in an upstairs unit burst Tuesday night, creating a mess in her apartment at Wedgewood Village in NW Oklahoma City.

The ceiling is caved in, water is dripping everywhere and pieces of debris from the ceiling are scattered on the floor.

A local resident’s apartment ceiling is falling apart from extreme weather conditions.

On top of that, Thomas told News 4 management at the complex is refusing to help.



“Calling, still not responding to me. I end up sending emails. They finally came to talk to me,” Said Thomas. “They told me there’s a lot of people that are going through something right now. I’m not the only person, so they’ll get to me when they can.”

The young, pregnant, single mother of three said she’s left with nowhere to go in the meantime.



“She said there’s nothing that they’re going to do for me, not going to pay for me to have a hotel stay or put me in another unit,” she said.

KFOR stopped by Wedgewood Village on Thursday. Our crew was greeted by someone in maintenance who told them they had to leave.

“There’s a poor mother who said her ceiling is collapsed,” News 4’s Jessica Bruno said.

“Yeah, this is private property. Y’all can’t come on here,” the maintenance worker told her.

“So you’re not doing anything to help her? I mean that’s a little alarming,” Bruno said.

“All I’m allowed to say is y’all are trespassing. You can’t be on property,” he replied.

So you can’t tell me if you’re working to fix the issue?” Bruno asked again.

“I was instructed not to talk to y’all. I can’t comment on none of that. Y’all just need to leave the property,” he replied.

Pieces of a broken ceiling at a local apartment.

Beyond the flooding, Thomas told News 4 she’s been dealing with mold in her unit for months.

“A couple of weeks ago, my son got rushed to Children’s Hospital because he couldn’t breathe. Children’s said it could be because the mold,” Thomas said.

KFOR called the complex to ask about that too and we were referred to corporate.

Corporate never called News 4 back.

“I’m devastated. I’ve literally cried a thousand times,”​ Thomas said.

Thomas told News 4 she also reported the burst pipe and collapsed ceiling to the city of Oklahoma City as well.