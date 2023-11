OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed that a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City has left four people injured.

Near Memorial & Council. (KFOR)

Law Chopper 4 was over the scene near Memorial and Council showing two vehicles involved in this crash in the middle of a intersection.

Authorities confirm, four people have been sent to the hospital.

No word on the drivers conditions.

Travelers should expect traffic delays and or avoid that area.